WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The latest card and entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, 25 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: 30 TBA)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship

Powell’s POV: Paul Heyman announced on Smackdown that Roman Reigns is entering the Rumble with the intention of winning and then challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.. The WWE Championship belt and the classic winged eagle title belt will both hang above the ring during the Rhodes vs. Owens ladder match. Join me for my live review as the event streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons)