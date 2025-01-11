NJPW Battle in the Valley lineup: The full card for tonight’s online event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NJPW Battle in the Valley event that will be held in San Jose, California at the San Jose Civic.
-El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kushida for the Never Openweight Title
-El Phantasmo vs. Jeff Cobb for the NJPW TV Title
-Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship
-Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs vs. Rocky Romero and Yoh for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles
-Hiromu Takahashi, Yuka Sakazaki, and Mayu Iwatani vs. Sumie Sakai, Evil, and Sho in Sakai’s retirement match
-IGWP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hechicero in a non-title match
-Viva Van, Hanako, Maika, and Mina Shirakawa vs. Johnnie Robbie, Trish Adora, Anna Jay, and AZM in an elimination tag match
-(Pre-Show) Matt Vandagriff and Fred Rosser vs. Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito
-(Pre-Show) Zane Jay vs Viento in a Strong Survivor match
Powell’s POV: The show streams tonight at 9CT/10ET and is available via New Japan World or for $19.99 via TrillerTV.com.
