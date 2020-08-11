NJPW announces a return, an injury, and the NJPW Strong lineup

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Alex Coughlin suffered a neck injury and is unable to wrestle on the upcoming Strong events. Read the official announcement at NJPW1972.com.

-ACH will appear on Friday’s NJPW Strong online show. ACH will team with TJP and Alex Zayne to face PJ Black, Misterioso, and Blake Christian in a six-man tag match. Read more on NJPW Strong here.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Strong will feature the semifinals of the New Japan Cup USA show with Jeff Cobb vs. Kenta, and David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga, and a tag match with Clark Connors and Jordan Clearwater vs. Barrett Brown and Logan Reigel. Anish V’s written reviews and member exclusive audio reviews are available on Saturday mornings.



