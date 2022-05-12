5/12 NXT UK TV results: Ilja Dragunov vs. Jordan Devlin in a Loser Leaves NXT UK match for the NXT UK Championship, Ivy Nile vs. Nina Samuels, Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey for a spot in a Triple Threat for the NXT UK Tag Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV (Episode 200)

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed May 12, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

1. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter beat Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey to earn a spot in a Triple Threat for the NXT UK Tag Titles.

2. Ivy Nile beat Nina Samuels.

3. Ilja Dragunov defeated Jordan Devlin to retain the NXT UK Championship in a Loser Leaves NXT UK match

Powell’s POV: Wild Boar vs. Eddie Dennis in a Dog Collar Match and Damon Kemp vs. Sha Samuels were announced for next week’s show. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons is on vacation this week. His written and audio reviews will return next week.