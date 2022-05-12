Moose on the state of Impact Wrestling, whether he came close to leaving the company, why he isn’t big on dream matches

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Reel Talker interview with Moose

Host: Jim Alexander

Interview available at ReelTalker.com

On the current state of Impact Wrestling: “Easily right now, in the last few years, especially since the new regime took over with Scott (D’Amore) running everything, it’s the best time in the company’s era. Especially since I’ve been here. I’m just excited to see how bigger things get, because it’s great right now.”

On how close he was to leaving Impact Wrestling: “Before I re-signed, I was almost out the door leaving to go elsewhere. I had that last talk with Scott and we talked about a few things and I realized in the last conversation I had with him that I had unfinished business with Impact. Still a lot of things I wanted to do that I haven’t done yet, so I decided to stay, which is a plus for the company because it shows Impact and Scott D’Amore has the power and Impact is a great enough company to make stars want to stay and stars want to come.”

On his dream matches: “I’m not big on dream matches. I’m in that zone in my career where I can wrestle anybody and have an outstanding match with anyone. I’m up to wrestle anybody, whatever the fans want to see, if they can make it happen, let’s do it. I personally don’t like making up dream matches.”