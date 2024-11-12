Pro Wrestling Supershow “The Monster Bash” results: Vetter’s review of Gal vs. DJ Powers for the New England Heavyweight Title, Little Mean Kathleen vs. Liviyah, Jora Johl vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Pro Wrestling Supershow “The Monster Bash”

October 25, 2024 in Brockton, Massachusetts at VFW Post 1046

Brockton appears to be a suburb on the south side of Boston. This is a VFW-type hall and lighting is okay. The crowd is maybe 200. We do NOT have commentary. While the show has a Halloween theme name, this isn’t a ‘costume show.’

1. Dustin Waller vs. Matt Magnum. I don’t think I’ve seen Magnum before; he’s a short, white bald guy in blue pants. He’s apparently a ring vet but this is only his third match of 2024 after just 10 in 2023. Waller laid in some loud chops at 3:00. They brawled to the floor, and Magnum dropped Waller on the guardrail, but Waller ducked back in at 5:30 before a count-out. Magnum kept beating down Waller. He hit a high back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Waller hit an enzuigiri, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Magnum hit a second-rope back suplex for a nearfall at 11:00. Waller nailed the Lethal Injection for the pin. Decent opener; the rising star won.

Dustin Waller defeated Matt Magnum at 12:11.

2. Eric Chacha vs. “The Difference” Tyler Brooks. I don’t know Brooks; he has curly brown hair with a passing resemblance to Adam Page, and he was loudly booed. Cagematch.net shows he’s had 39 matches this year and 47 overall. They locked up and Brooks has a clear size, height and strength advantage. Chacha hit a series of Yes Kicks. Brooks hit a snake-eyes for a nearfall at 2:30. Chacha hit a spinning kick and they were both down. He hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Brooks got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for leverage and scored the cheap pin. Okay match. The crowd chanted for a rematch.

Tyler Brooks defeated Eric Chacha at 7:20.

3. Kylon King vs. Elias Markopoulos. I would certainly remember writing a last name like “Markopoulos,” so he’s definitely new to me. He was announced as being from Athens, Greece, and he wore a robe that would fit from that area of the world; it’s a very “Old Testament” look. Elias rolled to the floor and stalled at the bell. They eventually locked up, but King knocked him down, and Elias went right back to the floor. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Elias grounded him and was in charge, and he was getting good heat. Kylong fired up and hit some clotheslines for a nearfall at 8:00. Elias hit a Bulldog Powerslam but awkwardly didn’t go for a cover; it looks like he forgot a planned spot. He began shoving the ref and threatened to punch him. Kylon hit a tornado DDT and a suplex for the pin.

Kylon King defeated Elias Markopoulos at 9:44.

4. Jora Johl vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin. Jora has good size to him but never showed enough personality in his AEW run. BRG came out in a brown fur jacket and was booed and taunted him with a “Justin Bieber!” chant. He got on the mic and told the crowd they are all jealous of his success. BRG stalled at the bell, and the stronger Johl overpowered him. Jora put BRG across his back and did several deep squats at 3:30. BRG hit a knee to the back that sent Johl to the floor. In the ring, BRG hit some punches and was in charge.

BRG hit some clotheslines that Johl no-sold. Jora hit a running knee and a suplex at 7:00. Johl hit a modified Cradle Shock for a nearfall. BRG accidentally superkicked the ref! Johl hit a kick for a visual pin but a HUGE, older man got in the ring and beat up Johl. He has a white beard and he must be 300 pounds. This guy hit a bodyslam and left. BRG crawled over and made the cover for the tainted pin. With no commentary, I have absolutely no idea who that guy was.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Jora Johl at 9:08.

5. “Waves & Curls” Jaelyn Brandyn & Traevon Jordan vs. The Collective” Devin Justice & Kylie O’Neal vs. AJP & Koosh vs. Donnie Stacks & Love, Doug. Four familiar faces and four new ones here. W&C taped a match for ROH this week that will presumably air next Thursday. I’ve never seen The Collective before; they are both scrawny white kids. Stacks is taller than Doug; he wore pink pants and his hair in tight cornrows and reminds me of Dante Martin. I don’t think I’ve seen Koosh before; he is Black and wore yellow-and-black pants. W&C came out last and everyone sang along to Whitney Houston.

AJP and Jaelyn Brandyn opened. Koosh is short and he hit some deep armdrags. The Collective team worked Koosh over in their corner. (No commentary so I can’t say which guy is which.) Doug hit a bodyslam on Koosh at 6:30. Jordan finally tagged in at 8:00 and he hit a sit-out powerbomb on Stacks. Brandyn hit a springboard crossbody block on Doug. W&C hit a team chokeslam move on Stacks and pinned him. Okay match; there was never any doubt which team was winning here.

Jaelyn Brandyn & Traevon Jordan defeated Devin Justice & Kylie O’Neal and AJP & Koosh and Donnie Stacks & Love, Doug at 9:25.



6. Lucha Lion vs. Bulldozer John Monroe. I don’t know these two. John Monroe is the older, heavyset guy who interfered in Jora Joh’s match; he came out to Shinedown’s “The Sound of Madness.” He has to be 55 to 60 years old and I can only presume he’s the booker. Lucha Lion wore a red and gold mask and similar gear. Could be anyone. Could it be Jora Johl? Monroe shoved LL to the mat and this is a lot of stalling, with Monroe barking at the crowd. Lucha Lion hit a superkick. BRG appeared at ringside and ripped off the mask, but Lucha Lion had another mask on underneath. Lucha Lion hit a back suplex for the pin. Awful, just awful.

Lucha Lion defeated John Monroe at 8:48.

* BRG had a hammer and was going to attack Lucha Lion some more, but Waves & Curls made the save. However, W&C turned on Lucha Lion and beat him up. Why turn your most popular act heel? I don’t get this. They pulled off the mask and yep, it was Jora Johl all along.

7. Little Mean Kathleen vs. Liviyah. Liviyah still looks to me like she’s 17 but she did recently lost an ROH match against Abadon, and apparently lost an AEW Dynamite dark match to Nyla Rose this week. (She has just 21 total matches in her young career, according to cagematch.net.) And of course, LMK has had several AEW appearances. Liviyah came out first, but LMK attacked her from behind to open and LMK was in charge. Liviyah hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 2:30.

LMK hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a Russian Legsweep for a nearfall at 5:30. LMK missed a Vader Bomb, and Liviyah immediately hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor and fought at ringside. They went past the crowd and out the exit door at 7:30! It appears we have a double count-out.

Little Mean Kathleen vs. Liviyah went to a double count-out at 7:30.

8. Gal vs. DJ Powers for the New England Heavyweight Title. These two are both natural heels. Gal just won his body-building competition, and I’ve said teenager Powers looks a lot like NXT’s Kale Dixon. Gal wore a title belt and he’s a babyface tonight. They took turns playing to the crowd, and they fought at ringside. In the ring, Gal hit a delayed vertical suplex, and he tossed Powers over the top rope to the floor at 1:30. He chopped Powers against the guardrail. In the ring, Gal hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall. Powers was down in the corner and selling a knee injury at 3:30 and the ref backed up Gal and checked on DJ. (This is SOOO overplayed right now.)

Of course, Powers hopped to his feet and stomped on Gal in the corner. Powers hit a chop and a a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 5:30. Powers missed a frogsplash at 7:30 and they were both down. Gal hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 9:00. Powers hit a superkick; Gal hit a discus clotheslne, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Powers hit a neckbreaker fo a nearfall at 10:30. Gal hit a low blow mule kick, then a buzzsaw kick and a top-rope frogsplash for a believable nearfall. DJ hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Gal nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb and scored the pin. Good match and best of the show.

Gal defeated DJ Powers to retain the New England Heavyweight Title at 13:26.

Final thoughts: An uneven show. We had some decent wrestling, but a lot of new faces that are clearly green. I saw no value in having a guy in his 50s wrestle. (And if he’s in his 40s he’s in worse shape than I thought.) I know the lack of commentary will be a turnoff for many people, too.

While I didn’t know Magnum, his bio shows what was obvious while watching him — he’s got some experience. His match with Waller to open the show takes second best to the main event. I watched this because it had a good core of recognizable names — King, Waller, Waves & Curls, LMK, and the main event. I understand spreading them out to face newer talent, but it didn’t leave much for a standout match.