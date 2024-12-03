What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Tonight’s NXT Deadline go-home show

December 3, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Eric Bischoff and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman appear

-Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan in a Last Chance qualifying match for the Iron Survivor Challenge

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander in a Last Chance qualifying match for the Iron Survivor Challenge

-Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at Deadline

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

