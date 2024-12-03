WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: The latest card for the NBC special

What's happening...

December 3, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will air December 14 on NBC.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Finals of the Women’s United States Title tournament

Powell’s POV: The tournament finals are not listed on the WWE website preview for SNME, but the match was previously announced for the show and is listed on my DirecTV onscreen guide. Join me for my live review as the two-hour show airs on NBC or streams on Peacock on December 14 at 7CT/8ET.

