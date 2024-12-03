WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament match

-Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, and The Miz vs. Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy in an eight-man tag

Powell's POV: Monday's Raw will be live from Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year.