NXT on The CW live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Riki Choshu, Super Crazy, Wolfgang, Ray Candy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s NXT Deadline. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show received a B grade in our post show poll from 50 percent of the voters. A finished second with 31 percent of the votes. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Riki Choshu (Mitsuo Yoshida) is 73.

-Super Crazy (Francisco Islas Rueda) is 51.

-Wolfgang (Barry Young) is 38.

-The late Ray Candy (Ray Canty) was born on December 3, 1951. He died of a heart attack at age 42 May 23, 1994.