WWE Hell in a Cell, WWE Smackdown, AEW Dynamite, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Bruiser Brody, Vito LoGrasso, Bam Neely, Trent Acid

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Hell in a Cell airs Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center and is headlined by Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship. If McIntyre loses, he will not be able to challenge Lashley for the title again. Join me for my live review beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card at the later start time of 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review after the show.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. WWE is advertising Angelo Dawkins vs. Otis for the Hell in a Cell go-home show. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly audio review either after Dynamite or on Saturday.

-AEW Dynamite was taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Jake Hager vs. Wardlow in an MMA cage fight. Jake Barnett has the week off, so join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My Dot Net Members’ audio review will probably be delayed until Saturday due to Smackdown and Dynamite airing back to back.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vito LoGrasso is 57.

-Bam Neely (Justin Rocheleau) is 46.

-The late Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was born on June 18, 1946. He was stabbed to death in a Puerto Rico locker room by Jose Gonzalez on July 17, 1988.

-Trent Acid (Michael Verdi) died of a drug overdose at age 29 on June 18, 2010.