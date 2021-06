NJPW Strong preview: Impact Wrestling’s X Division Champion debuts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Alex Coughlin vs. X Division Champion Josh Alexander.

-Fred Rosser and Adrian Quest vs. Barrett Brown and Bateman.

-Satoshi Kojima vs. JR Kratos.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings. His review may be delayed until later Saturday due to other commitments.