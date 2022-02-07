WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: Women’s Elimination Chamber match added to the lineup for the latest event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

-Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. one wrestler TBA in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

-Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the women’s elimination chamber since our previous update. There’s no indication yet as to how they intend to fill the final slot in the match.