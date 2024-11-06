WWE Speed – Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus in a semifinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@bronbreakkerwwe and @WWESheamus go head-to-head for a spot in the #WWESpeed Semifinals! Who ya got? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pRo9jXAjqq
— WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2024
Powell’s POV: Breakker and Sheamus fought to a time limit draw, so both men are out of the tournament. Next week’s Akira Tozawa vs. Dragon Lee match will now be the tournament final for a shot at the title. WWE Speed streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media.
