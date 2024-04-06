NXT Stand & Deliver polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 6, 2024 IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Grade the overall show Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt stand & deliverwwe
