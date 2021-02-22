NXT TV preview: The latest lineup for Wednesday’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Karrion Kross vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a non-title, No DQ match.

-Adam Cole explains his attacks on Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor.

-Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro.

Powell’s POV: Technically, Li said she would purge Catanzaro next week, so I’m just assuming they will have a singles match. William Regal announced that Escobar would be suspended and stripped of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship if he fails to appear for his match with Kross, which is now a No DQ match. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.