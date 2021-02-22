NJPW’s Hiromu Takahashi out up to six months due to injury

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Hiromu Takahashi suffered a left pectoral injury that will sideline him for roughly six months. “After medical assessment, Hiromu Takahashi’s left pectoral injury will leave him out of action for an estimated six months” reads a post on Twitter.com/njpwglobal. “More information will follow.”

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet on what NJPW intends to do with the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship that Takahashi currently holds. Takahashi missed over a year in the ring after breaking his neck in 2018.