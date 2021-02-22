MLW announces Never Say Never themed show announced for March

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the Never Say Never event will be held on Wednesday, March 31.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced its signature event Never Say Never will take place Wednesday, March 31 at 7pm ET and be available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Never Say Never, an annual signature event for Major League Wrestling since 2017, will feature a championship bout and serve as the culmination of some of MLW’s most contentious feuds

“In continuing our efforts to give back to the MLW diehard fans, we look forward to giving them the fastest hour of action featuring the climax of rivalries and a championship title fight,” said Court Bauer.

MLW will reveal the card for Never Say Never in the weeks ahead on its flagship series, MLW FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, the Roku Channel, and DAZN.

The event is slated to have a runtime of 55-60 minutes.

The special will air on beIN SPORTS on Saturday, April 3 at 10pm ET. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.

Powell’s POV: The Never Say Never show is a theme for the March 31 edition of Fusion. It’s a smart approach given that themed editions have produced stronger viewership for other promotions.