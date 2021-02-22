AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for Wednesday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy.

-An Eliminator tournament match (see below).

-Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler.

-Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier.

Powell's POV: The winners of the Anna Jay vs. Britt Baker and Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti matches on Monday's YouTube special will meet on Dynamite. Cody, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Scorpio Sky were previously announced for the six-man Face of the Revolution ladder match that will be held at AEW Revolution. Wednesday's episode was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.