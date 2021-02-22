Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show, the Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Jordynne Grace and Jazz vs. Kimber Lee and Susan for a shot at the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Deaner vs. Jake Something in a tables match.

-Willie Mack, Trey Miguel, and Josh Alexander vs. Chris Bey, Ace Austin, and Black Taurus in a six-man tag match.

Powell’s POV: The winners of the six-man tag match will meet the following week in a Triple Threat to determine the number one contender to the X Division Championship. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature matches involving “Decay” Abyss, Crazzy Steve, and Rosemary. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.