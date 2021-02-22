WWE Raw, AEW Eliminator show, Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast, Psicosis II, Super Calo, Carlito, Ricky Starks, Wes Brisco, Tyrus, Crimson, Antonio Inoki, Gai Kim, Killian Dain, Rhonda Sing, Buddy Rogers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW will stream the more of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament tonight on the AEW YouTube page. Join me for my live review at 6CT/7ET.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 3CT/4ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble event at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. By the way, there will be a special mid-week edition of the members’ exclusive Q&A show on Wednesday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Psicosis II (Juan Ebodio Gonzalez) is 54 today.

-Super Calo (Rafael Garcia) is 50 today.

-Tyrus (George Murdoch) turned 48 on Sunday. He worked as Brodus Clay in WWE.

-Carlito (Carlos Colon Jr.) turned 42 on Sunday.

-Wes Brisco turned 37 on Sunday.

-Anthony “Crimson” Mayweather turned 36 on Sunday.

-Ricky Starks turned 31 on Sunday.

-The late Rhonda Sing was born on February 21, 1961. She died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.

-Antonio Inoki (Kanji Inoki) turned 78 on Saturday.

-Gai Kim turned 44 on Saturday.

-Killian Dain (Damian Mackle) turned 36 on Saturday.

-The late Buddy Rogers (Herman Gustav Rohde Jr.) was born on February 20, 1921. He died at age 71 on June 26, 1992 after suffering three strokes.