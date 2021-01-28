What's happening...

Amanda Huber on keeping her husband’s hospitalization private, no funeral plans

January 28, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Amanda Huber
Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards
Interview available at Omny.fm

Amanda on keeping Jon Huber’s hospitalization private: “He wouldn’t have wanted everybody knowing he was sick. He wouldn’t have wanted the fanfare. That’s just not who he was.”

Amanda on funeral plans for Jon: “I would have loved to have done a funeral, but I can’t risk anybody else’s health. So the AEW show that was put on, that was his send-off and that was his funeral—and that was our way of saying goodbye to him.”

Topics

