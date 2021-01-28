Amanda Huber on keeping her husband’s hospitalization private, no funeral plans

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Amanda Huber

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Amanda on keeping Jon Huber’s hospitalization private: “He wouldn’t have wanted everybody knowing he was sick. He wouldn’t have wanted the fanfare. That’s just not who he was.”

Amanda on funeral plans for Jon: “I would have loved to have done a funeral, but I can’t risk anybody else’s health. So the AEW show that was put on, that was his send-off and that was his funeral—and that was our way of saying goodbye to him.”