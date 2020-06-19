NJPW announces Lion’s Break Collision featuring an MLW regular and other newcomers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that “Lion’s Break Collision” will stream Fridays on New Japan World. The company advertised new talent including former MLW Champion Tom Lawlor, as well as Rust Taylor, Danny Lime, and The DKC. Read the official announcement at NJPW1972.com
Powell’s POV: The series will premiere on July 3 at 9CT/10ET and is listed as running “through July.” The premiere episode features Clark Connors vs. Alex Coughlin, and Jeff Cobb and Rocky Romero vs. TJP and Karl Fredericks.
