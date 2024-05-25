WWE King and Queen of the Ring results: Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Title, Gunther vs. Randy Orton in the KOTR finals, Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria in the QOTR finals

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Streamed live May 25, 2024 on Peacock

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome



WWE King and Queen of the Ring Pre-Show

-Kayla Braxton was the host and the panel featured Wade Barrett, Big E, and Kevin Owens.

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Ring announcer Mike Rome delivered the introductions for the pre-show match. The challengers made their entrance together, while the champions made separate entrances.

1. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Belair sold the storyline knee injury that she suffered during the Queen of the Ring tournament. All four wrestlers wore gear that covered their arms and legs, and referee Jessika Carr also had her arms covered. The heels isolated Belair and the fans chanted in support of Belair.

Jade took a hot tag and performed Stinger Splashes on both opponents in opposite corners. Jade performed a sit-out powerbomb on Hartwell and had her beat, but LeRae broke up the pin. The heels battled back. Hartwell draped Cargill over the middle rope and held her while LeRae executed a clunky springboard moonsault onto Cargill, which led to a two count.

LeRae hit Cargill with a missile dropkick, which sent Cargill into her corner where she was able to make the tag. Belair took out LeRae’s knee with a chop block and then tossed her to Cargill, who held her while Belair performed a DDT. Cargill held onto LeRae, who was kicked upward by Belair into a cyclone suplex. Belair covered LeRae and scored the pin…

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in 8:05 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A crowd pleasing pre-show match. Cole pointed out on commentary that the champions used a new combination of moves as opposed to performing either Jaded or the KOD, so they are trying to play up the idea that Cargill and Belair are progressing as a team.

-U.S. Champion Logan Paul was interviewed in the backstage area by Byron Saxton. Paul said everyone loves him and he doesn’t have imposter syndrome. He pointed to becoming a boxer and being in the ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Paul said everyone has doubted him his whole life and he would show everyone why he belongs in WWE and on top.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring Main Card

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Shots aired of various wrestlers arriving at the venue. Cole noted that it was 92 degrees outside the venue and 75 degrees inside the domed venue… A King and Queen of the Ring video package aired…

Becky Lynch made her entrance for the Women’s World Championship match. The Arabic broadcast team checked in from their desk, which as next to Cole and Graves’ desk. Liv Morgan made her entrance…

1. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship. Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Both wrestlers and referee Aja Smith had their arms and legs covered. Graves noted that Dominik Mysterio shown backstage on the pre-show.

Lynch got off to a fast start, but Morgan held onto the ropes when Lynch went for a move and then took offensive control briefly. Lynch fired back, but Morgan put Lynch down with a clothesline. Later, both women went for simultaneous clotheslines and then stayed down momentarily.

Graves questioned whether the temperature was really 75 degrees inside the venue, then stated later that he felt like he had lost four pounds since they went on the air. Meanwhile, Lynch executed a Becksploder suplex. Morgan went to the floor. Lynch performed a baseball slide dropkick.

Lynch got Morgan back inside the ring and then went up top, but Morgan cut her off. Morgan joined Lynch on the ropes, but Lynch knocked her down and then hit her with a top rope missile dropkick that led to a two count. Lynch set up for a Disarmer, but Morgan countered by rolling her up for a two count.

Morgan performed a variation of the Codebreaker and covered Lynch for another two count.