NXT Level Up results (5/24): O’Connor’s review of Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon, and Lainey Reid vs. Jazmyn Nyx

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 119)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 24, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Jazmyn Nyx made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Jazmyn Nyx vs. Lainey Reid. Both women exchanged leg kicks as the match started. Nyx hit Reid with a shoulder block and Reid responded with a hip toss takedown. Grabbing the hair, Nyx sent Reid into the corner who looked to spring off the ropes but Reid was caught on the way down with a kick from Nyx. Nyx followed up with a sliding kick for a near fall on Reid. Nyx applied a headscissors as Reid attempted to power out. Reid eventually dropped Nyx onto the top turnbuckle and turned the match into her favor and hit a neckbreaker for a near fall of her own. Reid hit a double arm suplex and floated over looking to finish but Nyx rallied and hit her version of the AJ Styles pelé kick for the win…

Jazmyn Nyx defeated Lainey Reid via pinfall in 5:37.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

Before the main event started, footage from last Monday on ‘Raw’ aired which showed Kale Dixon being destroyed by Bron Breakker. Dixon was stretched out of the arena after being hit with a chairshot in between the steel steps…

As Tank Ledger made his way to the ring accompanied by Hank Walker, the commentary team acknowledged that this was a ‘previously recorded’ main event. Awkward as ‘in canon’ they present this show as taking place live every Friday…

2. Tank Ledger (w/Hank Walker) vs. Kale Dixon. Ledger used his power to take down Dixon early in the contest as Walker fired the crowd up at ringside. Ledger sent Dixon into the corner and hit him with a splash but was soon dropped with a kick from Dixon who took control. Dixon choked Ledger across the middle turnbuckle and got a two count. Dixon wore Ledger out with knife edge chops and applied the pressure by driving his foot into the neck and back of Ledger. Ledger escaped and found his second wind, dropping Dixon with a strong clothesline and follow up punches. Walker on the outside encouraged Ledger to finish and Ledger hit the ‘Bubba Bomb’ for the singles match victory.

Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon via pinfall in 6:55.

John’s Ramblings: Another easygoing two match show this week. The opening women’s match was fun and I was impressed by Jazmyn Nyx. The main event was enjoyable, but it was unfortunate that it featured a man that has now been put on the shelf in storyline by a raging Bron Breakker. It’s a shame that they didn’t put this match on an earlier edition, as it ruins the illusion of this being a show that is broadcast live.