WWE Raw viewership for the Money in the Bank fallout edition featuring the return of fans

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.923 million viewers. Viewership was up from the 1.609 million average from last week. The first hour delivered 1.967 million viewers, hour two delivered 1.936 viewers, and hour three finished with 1.867.

Powell’s POV: Raw delivered a .57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and finished first in the cable ratings, up from last week’s .43 rating. The July 20, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.628 million viewers for the night after the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

