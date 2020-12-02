WWE Raw viewership for the show featuring a Triple Threat for a WWE Title shot

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.741 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.808 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The three hours of Raw finished fourth, fifth, and sixth in Monday’s ratings in the 18-49 demographic. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.828 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.763 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.632 million viewers. The December 2, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.208 million viewers.