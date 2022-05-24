Kurt Angle undergoes double knee replacement surgery

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kurt Angle underwent double knee replacement surgery on Tuesday. Angle posted a video from his hospital bed following the procedures and indicated that he is doing well.

Powell’s POV: Not that his name was ever rumored, but I guess this means we can officially rule out the 53 year-old Angle from working Ric Flair’s last match. Here’s wishing Angle the very best in his recovery from the surgeries.