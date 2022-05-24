Kurt Angle undergoes double knee replacement surgery

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Kurt Angle underwent double knee replacement surgery on Tuesday. Angle posted a video from his hospital bed following the procedures and indicated that he is doing well.
Powell’s POV: Not that his name was ever rumored, but I guess this means we can officially rule out the 53 year-old Angle from working Ric Flair’s last match. Here’s wishing Angle the very best in his recovery from the surgeries.
Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!! pic.twitter.com/xwUX6fPC80
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 24, 2022
