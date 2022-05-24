WWE Hell in a Cell lineup: The updated card for next month’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held on Sunday, June 5 in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (MVP will announce the match stipulation)

-Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

Powell’s POV: Lynch beat Asuka in Monday’s Raw main event to earn a spot in the match. MVP beat Lashley via count-out on Raw that allowed the winner to determine the stipulation. It’s expected to be a handicap match, but nothing is official as of this update. The event will stream live on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally) and will also be available as on pay-per-view television.