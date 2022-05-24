Ric Flair wants his final match to top his last match in TNA, Conrad Thompson comments on his father in-law’s return to the ring

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ric Flair spoke with Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times about his return to the ring for his last match on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Flair said he wants his final match to be better than his last match in TNA. “That’s all that really matters,” Flair said. “I just want one more go around to look back on and say I did something special. I’m pretty confident it will be something special.”

Conrad Thompson, Flair’s son-in-law and the event’s promoter, spoke about the reaction to Flair’s return. “Ric is a legend that has transcended pro-wrestling into our pop culture,” Thompson said. “The response to the announcement of his last match has been tremendous, but nobody is more excited than he is about all of this. Ric loves being the Nature Boy, and I’m glad he gets to walk that aisle one last time.” Read the full story at Tampabay.com.

Powell’s POV: Flair also spoke about training with Jay Lethal and working on one of his trademark moves that he hopes to use during his final match. While still not confirmed, it is expected to be a six-man tag match with Flair teaming with FTR to go against Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, and another wrestler via FITE TV pay-per-view. Ricky Steamboat recently stated that he was approached about taking part in the match and opted against it. The story also features quotes from Brian Blair and Joe Malenko.