7/23 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of John Cena and Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Rolling Live, Toni Storm debuts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,144)

Live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Arena (portions from Miami, Florida at Rolling Loud Festival)

Aired July 23, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole plugged the show’s sponsor and was joined by Pat McAfee on commentary… John Cena made his entrance to a big ovation. Cena told the crowd that they were amped up. He said he understands because it’s been one hell of a week.

Cena said the big surprise at Money in the Bank was a lot of fun and he had to crash Raw. He said he did a little fan Q&A and answered important questions such as how he escaped the alternate universe of the Firefly Funhouse.

Cena said he came back to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. He said the fans were excited because they all know that they were a few heartbeats away from seeing him and Reigns go face to face. Cena said he couldn’t think of a better place to do it than in Cleveland.

Cena said there was big sports news out of Cleveland (the Indians being renamed the Guardians), which led to boos Cena said he went to the city’s government offices and had his middle name changed to Guardians because someone needs to protect the small amount of respect that WWE has left.

Powell’s POV: Well, it would an upgrade from Felix. Kidding.

Cena said Smackdown with Roman Reigns as its champion absolutely sucks. He said that’s just opinion and there are hundreds of Reigns fans out there. Fans booed. Cena said they deserve to stand up and be heard. Cena said no more ThunderDome or LED, they are live and in your face and there is noise on each side of the arena.

Cena said SummerSlam isn’t just for the WWE Championship, it’s a sign for everyone to stand up for what they believe in. Cena asked the fans who they believe in and asked them whose team they are on.

A “Cena” chant broke out. Cena asked the fans if they are on Team Jorts or Team Cargo Pants. He asked if they were on Team Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, or a team that fans always reject. “Are you on Team Cena or are you on team Roman Reigns?” Cena asked.

“Speaking of Roman Reigns, where is here?” Cena asked. He added that Roman knows he can’t see him and will realize after SummerSlam that the champ is here. Cena called for Reigns to come out. “Let’s make history, right here and right now,” he said. Reigns didn’t come out. “Um, please come out, Roman Reigns?” he asked.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Paul Heyman said as he walked onto the stage. “Ladies, gentlemen, things that live in Cleveland… John Cena, you have it all wrong.” Heyman said Reigns can’t hear Cena because he’s simply not worth him listening to.

Heyman gave Cena his word that Cena would get an answer to his challenge when and only when Reigns decides to come out and show him that the Tribal Chief is here. Heyman mocked Cena’s song and comically marched to the back. Cena’s actual music played…

Powell’s POV: I thought they might be gearing up for Reigns to check in from the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. I’m surprised that Cena brought up the new name of Cleveland’s MLB team. It’s certainly timely with that announcement being made today, but I thought WWE might just avoid having anyone mention it because it’s polarizing. Putting that aside, it was a good promo from Cena in front of a much hotter crowd than he played to on Monday night.

Cole and McAfee set up footage of Finn Balor’s return and attack on Sami Zayn last week. Balor made his entrance. Cole hyped Balor vs. Zayn for after the break… [C] Sami Zayn made his entrance coming out of the break…

1. Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn. Balor sent Zayn to ringside, then ran the ropes and performed a flip dive onto him a couple minutes in. [C] Zayn performed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Balor came back and performed a standing double stomp, then dropkicked Zayn in the corner twice. Balor went up top and hit the Coup de Grace and scored the pin.

Finn Balor beat Sami Zayn in 8:45.

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match with the right guy going over in his Smackdown return match.

Baron Corbin was interviewed by Kayla Braxton, who asked him how much money he made from his funding website. Corbin said he lost money and had his identity stolen. He said he had to ride the bus and said it smells like curdled cheese and gym socks. “What’s happened to me?” Corbin asked…

Powell’s POV: Down on his luck Corbin is growing on me. I’d really like to see him play a straight forward heel without any silly gimmicks, but I am admittedly curious to see where this one goes.

Big E made his entrance while footage aired of his Money in the Bank ladder match win. Cole hyped that Big E was up next… [C] Shots aired of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrating their NBA Championship win with a custom WWE Championship belt…

Big E stood in the ring and played to the Cleveland crowd. A “you deserve it” chant broke out. Apollo Crews came out with Commander Azeez and interrupted Big E’s promo. Crews boasted about beating Big E to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Crews was interrupted by the entrance music for Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (not the shitty Ziggler song). Ziggler started to speak, but he was interrupted by Rick Boogs playing his guitar and then playing Shinsuke Nakamura onto the stage. Cesaro’s music interrupted Ziggler. Cesaro said he wants the title and added that it was Swing Time in Cleveland.

A brawl broke out inside the ring. Cesaro joined the babyfaces. Azeez grabbed Cesaro and Nakamura by the throats, but they broke free and Big E clotheslined Azeez over the top rope to the floor. Cesaro gave Crews the Swing and released it quickly. Crews rolled to the floor…

Powell’s POV: The segment felt rushed and it was disappointing that we didn’t get to hear more from Big E coming off that MITB win.

Cole and McAfee set up a match from the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida. Wale walked onto the stage and hyped up the festival crowd. He led them in chanting “we want the smoke.”

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their entrance and joined Wale on the stage. Cole said Dawkins would face Chad Gable after the break… [C] Cole touted Smackdown being part of the festival at Miami Gardens…

2. Angelo Dawkins (w/Montez Ford) vs. Chad Gable (w/Otis). The ring was set up on the festival stage. Gable targeted the injured left shoulder of Dawkins. Gable went for a top rope moonsault and landed on his feet when Dawkins rolled out of the way. Dawkins eventually punched Gable and covered him for a two count. Gable came back with a backslide for a near fall. Dawkins got up and hit the Sky High slam and scored the pin.

Angelo Dawkins defeated Chad Gable in 4:00.

After the match, Bianca Belair made her entrance while the Profits were still inside the ring. Cole hyped the Smackdown Women’s Championship match as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: WWE should really stop showing the disinterested festival crowd if they are going to use canned heat that makes it seem like the crowd is cheering madly. Is the Cleveland crowd watching on the big screen or did they get the six-man tag match that the Big E segment seemed to set up? If they aren’t going with the dark match, they might be setting some sort of record for simultaneously upsetting two different live crowds in two different cities.

Cole hyped Reigns answering Cena’s challenge later in the show… Carmella made her entrance…

3. Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Belair did a handspring and then stood on the ropes while slapping her backside.

[Hour Two] Carmella clotheslined Belair over the top rope, then performed a head-scissors takedown. Belair eventually came back with a standing moonsault for a near fall. Belair eventually hit the KOD and scored the clean pin.

Bianca Belair defeated Carmella in 5:35 to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

After the match, Belair walked the ego ramp and played to the largely disinterested crowd while fireworks shot off behind the stage…

Powell’s POV: I assume that’s the end of WWE at Rolling Loud for tonight and perhaps forever. On the bright side, I didn’t see any festival fans throwing anything at the ring.

Backstage in Cleveland, Shotzi and Nox were having issues with the missile launcher on their tank. Kevin Owens asked if they tried to use a hammer. Owens walked away and was approached by Baron Corbin, who apologized while saying he didn’t mean to insult the way that he dresses and looks. Owens said Corbin has had that bad habit for eight years. He said no one feels bad for him. Corbin asked Owens if he would forgive him.

Owens noticed that Corbin was wearing a stained shirt and asked him if it was the same one from last week. Owens took some cash out of his pocket and gave it to Corbin, then told him not to be a jerk to people. Nox and Tegan shot a toy missile out of their tank and hit Corbin right in his Little Corbin. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode arrived and took the money that Owens gave Corbin. Owens ran them off with a chair and asked Corbin if he was okay…

Edge made his entrance. Clips aired of his loss to Roman Reigns at MITB due to Seth Rollins… A Summer of Cena tour ad aired… [C]