WrestleMania 37 results: Powell’s live review of night one featuring Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs The Miz and John Morrison

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One

Aired April 10, 2021 live on Peacock and pay-per-view

Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium

Vince McMahon was introduced. He stood on the stage with the wrestlers. Vince said the fans have been missing over the last year. “As we emerge from this dreadful pandemic, on behalf of our entire WWE family, we would simply like to say thank you and welcome you to WrestleMania,” McMahon said…

Bebe Rexha performed “America The Beautiful” with a guitarist while McMahon and the wrestlers remained on the stage. Two planes flew over the stadium at the end of the song…

A video package aired and noted that the WWE Universe has waited patiently for this moment to arrive. “The biggest live event in sports entertainment is back,” the narrator said. “Back with the spectacle, back with the passion and the pageantry. WrestleMania is back in business.” A British narrator took over and spoke of the company tipping its cap to the various fans in attendance and watching at home via Peacock. “Destiny can’t be stopped, and our adventure continues,” he said. The original narrator welcomed viewers to WrestleMania…

The broadcast team of Michael Cole, Samoa Joe, and Byron Saxton checked in on commentary. Cole said he regretted to inform viewers that they would have to pause for a weather delay. Cole said they had to settle things down just a little bit. The trio spoke about the WWE Championship. Cole created a sports-like vibe by asking Joe about being Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre and what it would be like to now be forced to wait for the match to start.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Shane McMahon in the backstage area. Shane said he had goosebumps during the opening moment on the stage. He shifted into heel mode by while talking about his match with Braun Strowman.

Bobby Lashley and MVP interrupted. MVP said the time for talking is done. Shane made his exit. He said it’s WrestleMania and the WWE Championship, and it would be the crowning moment of the All Mighty Era. MVP said Drew McIntyre wanted the title back, but that won’t happen.

Drew McIntyre showed up and jawed at MVP, who stood in front of Lashley to keep them apart. McIntyre told Lashley he would drop him where he stood and they could have the match in the backstage area. Jamie Nobel and a referee showed up to keep the peace. MVP escorted Lashley out of the picture.

Schreiber spoke with McIntyre, who said he wasn’t going to lose it. He aid he needed a moment. He spoke about working in front of the fans and the weather not cooperating. “This match will happen tonight,” McIntyre said before walking away…

Kayla Braxton, JBL, and Peter Rosenberg spoke briefly from the Kickoff Show desk…

Backstage, Kevin Patrick interviewed Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Woods, who had the sides of his hair colored to match his gear, said they have been the same size their entire careers and indicated that they are comfortable facing wrestlers who are bigger than them. Big E showed up and went into Reverend Brown mode while singing the praises of his New Day brothers…

Cole ruined night one, night two, and the entire spring of 2021 by saying they could call this WrestleRania. Saxton and Joe cringed…

Braun Strowman was interviewed by Schreiber in the backstage area. He’s fighting for all of you stupid people out there…

Patrick tried to interview Kevin Owens, who asked if he could take the microphone. He spoke about facing Sami Zayn in front of 36 people and in front of thousands. He said they’ve done this hundreds of times. He said no two people were looked down on and talked down to by industry experts more than they were. Owens said it’s never been this big or important.

Cole and Joe stood at ringside with plastic over their heads and bodies. Cole said he was told that they would be able to get underway within five minutes…

Bianca Belair was interviewed by Schreiber in the backstage area. She spoke about putting it all out there and winning the Smackdown Women’s Championship. She said having the fans back is bigger than her and Sasha Banks…

Patrick interviewed Seth Rollins, who intentionally called him Mike, then used his actual name once he was corrected. Patrick brought up Cesaro. Rollins reverted to calling him Mike and then complained about Cesaro disrespecting him. Rollins spoke about how he would beat Cesaro…

The Miz and John Morrison were interviewed by Schreiber. Miz said it wasn’t the Super Bowl or the Grammy Awards, it’s WrestleMania while talking about how they would beat Bad Bunny and Damian Priest…

Braxton, JBL, and Rosenberg spoke briefly. They noted that the announcement had been made that the show would be able to start. They set up a video package on the WWE Championship match…

Cole, Joe, and Saxton stood at ringside and said the fans were returning to their seats and the severe weather threat had passed…

Ring announcer Greg Hamilton introduced WrestleMania co-host Titus O’Neil, who walked onto the stage and pumped up the crowd. Hamilton introduced Hulk Hogan, who was cheered as he joined O’Neil on the stage. O’Neil welcome viewers to Raymond James Stadium and his city of Tampa.

O’Neil said the weather didn’t matter because they had the energy they’ve been waiting for for a full year. Hogan said he didn’t think the fans heard Titus, who repeated his line. Hogan said they would make history over two nights and would do so by starting with their first match. Hogan spoke about Bobby Lashley, which led to some boos. He mentioned that Lashley would face Drew McIntyre, who received some cheers. They closed with a “whatcha gonna do” bit…

Forty minutes after the top of the hour, McIntyre made his entrance. The Lashley video played and then he and MVP made their entrance…

1. Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. The broadcast team members stood at ringside, presumably due to having wet equipment at the desk. Lashley fought off an early armbar attempt.

Lashley performed his one-armed spinebuster to the mat a short time later and got a two count. Lashley went for the Hurt Lock, but McIntyre avoided it. Lashley hoisted him up onto his shoulders, but McIntyre slipped away and fired shots at Lashley in the corner. McIntyre performed an inverted Alabama Slam and covered Lashley for a two count.

Lashley performed another one-handed spinebuster. McIntyre got up and glared at Lashley. Both men trded punches. McIntyre performed a belly to belly suplex, then followed up with a clunky Future Shock DDT. McIntyre repeated the move and it looked better the second time, then he performed it a third time and covered Lashley for another two count.

McIntyre went to the corner and counted down for the Claymore, but Lashley ducked to ringside by MVP. McIntyre ran the ropes and performed a top rope clearing flip dive onto Lashley and MVP. With Lashley back inside the ring, McIntyre went up top and leapt, but Lashley caught him and put him down with a couple of Flatliners.

Lashley went for the Hurt Lock, but McIntyre didn’t let him lock his fingers. McIntyre ran forward and ducked, causing Lashley to go face first into the corner. Lashley went for another spinebuster, but McIntyre countered into a Kimura lock. Lashley reached the ropes to break the hold.

A short time later, McIntyre hit Lashley with a Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre set up for his finisher, but he was distracted by MVP. By the time he went for the move, Lashley avoided it. Lashley put McIntyre in the Hurt Lock. McIntyre powered up and tried to kick off the ropes to break it, but Lashley held on. The referee ended up calling for the bell and Cole emphasized that McIntyre did not tap out…

Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre in 18:20 to win the WWE Championship.

Powell’s POV: A good opening match. McIntyre was given multiple outs for losing via the MVP distraction that prevented him from hitting the Claymore Kick, and because he didn’t tap out. The All Mighty Era continues. It will be interesting to see how soon they go back to this. Will they save it for SummerSlam? Will they end up on different brands? It was interesting that Lashley wasn’t as popular with the crowd as some suspected he might be. Granted, it’s one crowd and he was facing the popular McIntyre, but there were some who thought he might be cheered over McIntyre and that was not the case.

Titus O’Neil was backstage with NWO members Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman. Bayley showed up and ended up giving the too sweet sign. Only Waltman returned the favor. When everyone walked away, Bayley yelled at Hogan to call her…

2. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Naomi and Lana vs. Carmella and Billie Kay in a tag team turmoil match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Greg Hamilton was the ring announcer. Cole and Corey Graves called the match. Cole and Corey Graves called the match. The teams of Carmella and Kay, and Naomi and Lana started the match.