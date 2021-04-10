WrestleMania 37 Kickoff Show report: Powell’s live notes on the night one pre-show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 37 Night One Kickoff Show

Streamed April 10, 2021 on Peacock and WWE social media pages

-Kayla Braxton hosted the show and was joined by Jerry Lawler, Booker T, JBL, and Peter Rosenberg. Their set was in the wet stadium. JBL showed off his new WWE Hall of Fame ring…

-A video package spotlighted the main event match of Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-The panel discussed the Raw Tag Title match featuring Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

-The focus shifted to Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro. Booker said it would be the match of WrestleMania. Braxton actually asked if we would see the Swing. Shockingly, the panel assumed that we would.

-A video package recapped Bad Bunny and Damian Priest’s issues with The Miz and John Morrison.

Powell’s POV: This all could have been avoided had Bunny simply accepted Miz’s collaboration offer.

-Rosenberg said Bad Bunny has been working every day at the Performance Center and he’s excited to see what he can do in the ring. JBL said Rosenberg would know about internet nerds.

Powell’s POV: But Rosenberg talked shit about Dave Meltzer earlier this week! I guess that wasn’t enough to win over JBL.

-A video package recapped the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

-Lawler said he would be a guest color commentator during the Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman cage match.

-There was an ad for WWE Shop. There was a brief shot of Jeff Hardy.

Powell’s POV: Sadly, that ad appears to be the closest Jeff Hardy will get to appearing on WrestleMania 37. Why?

-A video package recapped the Shane McMahon vs. Braun Stupid feud.

-Sonya Deville took Rosenberg’s seat and spoke about the women’s tag team turmoil match. She said she and Mandy Rose were a stronger team than Rose and Dana Brooke.

Powell’s POV: Deville was trying to be a heel, but she was also absolutely right.

-The Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre match for the WWE Championship was spotlighted in a video package.

-The panel shared their WWE Championship match predictions to close the Kickoff Show. Rosenberg worked in a reference to the late DMX.

