NXT TV preview: New matches added to the Great American Bash night one

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong in a strap match.

-Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim in a four-way to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

-NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks in a non-title match.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Robert Stone and Aliyah in a handicap match (Ripley must join the Robert Stone brand if she loses).

-Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the Shirai vs. Banks and Thatcher vs. Lorcan matches since our previous update. NXT is countering AEW’s two-week Fyter Fest themed shows with a two-week Great American Bash theme. NXT Champion Adam Cole will face NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a winner take all match for both belts on July 8. NXT is scheduled to be taped next week in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



