WWE Slammy Awards, NXT TV, AEW Dynamite late start, MLW Fusion Opera Cup final, Great Muta, Jamie Noble, Arik Cannon

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is streaming the Slammy Awards show this morning on WWE Network. The pre-show begins at 9CT/10ET.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show is billed as being a live broadcast and includes Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight for the NXT Tag Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at roughly 9CT/10ET (or after the NBA game). Dot Net Members usually hear my same night audio reviews, but it may be pushed back to Thursday morning this week depending on how late the show concludes.

-MLW Fusion features Low Ki vs. Tom Lawlor in the 2020 Opera Cup tournament final. Fusion streams at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My report on the show will be available as the show airs tonight, and Dot Net Members will hear my audio review immediately following the NXT and AEW Dynamite shows.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) is 58.

-WWE producer Jamie Noble (James Gibson) is 44.

-Arik Cannon is 39. Cannon promotes the popular F1rst Wrestling promotion in the Twin Cities in addition to his in-ring career.