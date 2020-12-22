12/22 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of The Best of Impact in 2020 part one, awards, and more

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Aired December 22, 2020 on AXS TV

-Scott D’Amore and Josh Mathews were the hosts for the recap show. They were hosting the show from the lounge room in Skyway Studios.

-The first 2020 replay was Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel for the X Division Championship.

-A skit aired where Chris Bey told Rohit Raju that Scott D’Amore booked Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju in a triple threat match for the X Division Championship at the Hard to Kill PPV.

-Ace Austin won the Impact X Division Superstar of the Year.

-A highlight package aired for Impact Slammiversary 2020.

-The next replay match was The North vs. Good Brothers from Impact Plus’s Turning Point. This was where Gallows and Anderson won the Impact Tag Team Titles.

-The North won the award for Impact Wrestling Tag Team of the Year. A skit aired where Ethan Page called Josh Alexander on the phone and apologized for their recent string of losses. Josh Alexander ended up calling Page back after being proud of winning the award, but was pissed off when the “Karate Man” alter ego picked up the phone.

-Rich Swann talked about how much he and his family likes to drink egg nog on the holidays.

-The next replay match was Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo in an Ironwoman Match for the Impact Knockouts Championship from the Emergence themed show.

-A Taya Valkyrie promo aired where she adressed being sidetracked by Impact’s goofball storylines like Wrestle House and the Wedding murder story. Taya noted that her and Rosemary’s team name was “Ragnarok” and how they beat Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee in the Tag Team Tournament. Taya challenged Deonna to a match for the Knockouts Championship at the Hard to Kill show.

-Deonna Purrazzo was the Impact Knockout of the Year.

-A hype package aired to hype up the upcoming Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan match on the January 5th show.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz cut a promo.

-The EC3 vs. Moose cinematic match aired.

John’s Thoughts: Ugh, I had high hopes for EC3’s short return to Impact and instead we got a weird overproduced and pretentious cinematic match between he and Moose (I don’t blame EC3, I blame the current Impact creative team’s love for cheap computer effect and loud ineffective music. They are really missing Jeremy Borash in terms of their cinematic production. Whoever produced those LAX cinematics was good too because those weren’t like the lame stuff we get today). For some reason, EC3 had and EC3 cult come after Moose.

-The Moose and Willie Mack pull apart brawl aired from the prior Wednesday.

-Indie Wrestler/Security Guard Matthew Palmer responded to Moose calling out Indie Wrestler Security Guards last week. Palmer accepted Moose’s challenge to a 3 minute challenge.

-Brackets for the 2021 Super X Cup at Impact Genesis aired.

-Acey Romero, dressed in a suit, met up with Larry D “in jail”. Larry claimed he was set up and how someone shot the magic spray at him while the lights were out. Acey Romero insinuated it was Crazzy Steve.

-A highlight (or as some people would call it, lowlight) package aired of the “Who Shot John E Bravo” storyline.

-Another AEW “Paid Advertisement” aired with Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone from the Skyway Studios set. Schiavone noted that Khan was the only promoter in wrestling who is not a carny. Khan noted that he and Schiavone were visiting Nashville and how he’s part owner of a hotel in Nashville. Khan noted he can legally stop Omega appearing at Hard to Kill, but it’s fine with him. Khan said that Impact is also welcome to send Impact representatives over to tomorrow’s AEW “Holiday Bash” themed show of AEW Dynamite. Schiavone ran through the advertised segments.

-Eddie Edwards talked about how he and Alisha Edwards love Christmas and how he’s an avid supporter of using real Christmas trees over fake trees.

-A highlight package aired of Eric Young’s 2020 in Impact.

-Willie Mack talked about how he puts up his Walmart Christmas tree every christmas for his family.

-Don Callis and Kenny Omega were shown at a photoshoot where Callis continued to hype up Kenny Omega. Omega said the AEW Championship is the only championship “worth a damn”. Callis continued to hype up Omega as the son he wish he had.

-Deonna Purrazzo won the Impact Wrestler of the Year.

-Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore announced that the Match of the Year will be announced on Part 2 of their recap shows, next week.

John’s Thoughts: A solid recap show, but Impact’s 2020 was a bit underwhelming compared to the last two years when you take quality into concern. The move to AXS actually led to some stale programming, albeit the show did start to get better once the COVID season hit. Impact has been one of the solid weekly shows during the pandemic, but they did have more noteworthy productions in the past few years when they featured acts like Sami Callihan, OVE, LAX, Brian Cage, Johnny Mundo, and others. That said, I won’t argue against AEW’s involvement in their show being a godsend for them in drawing instant interest that they otherwise wouldn’t have drawn.

Peak Twitch Numbers: 4,100 (rounded up)

