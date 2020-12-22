What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership coming out of WWE TLC

December 22, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.691 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.527 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: An increase over last week’s lowest rated show in Raw history. The three hours of Raw finished fifth, fourth, and sixth respectively in the 18-49 demographic. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.841 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.701 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.531 million viewers. Last night’s NFL game between the Steelers and Bengals topped the cable charts with 12.721 million viewers for ESPN. The December 23, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 1.835 million viewers.

