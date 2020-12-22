MLW announces a grudge match for Kings of Colosseum

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch for the Kings of Colosseum event that will stream on January 6.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver at KINGS OF COLOSSEUM on January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. The event is being presented for free on all platforms.

For almost 8 months Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed have wanted to get CONTRA in the ring or on the street. On May 9th, CONTRA Unit attacked MLW during the Super Series. During the chaos, CONTRA took out a member Injustice.

Since then, Reed and Oliver have been calling out various members of CONTRA, with Jordan Oliver targeting Gotch. This led to an altercation in September on Pulp FUSION where Jordan Oliver was jumped from behind and choked out by Gotch.

Now the stage is set Gotch/Oliver in a grudge match. Will CONTRA play a role in this fight? Will Jordan Oliver get some justice?

January 6 at 7pm ET all questions will be answered.

MLW is making its January 6 marquee event Kings of Colosseum free for fans as a special thank you.

More matches will be revealed on MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, Pluto TV, DAZN.

The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.

The card for the 2021 Kings of Colosseum special:

•World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger

•Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Also scheduled: World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy and many more.

Powell’s POV: MLW will also stream the Opera Cup final on tomorrow’s edition of MLW Fusion. My weekly reviews are available as the shows stream on Wednesday nights at 6CT/7ET.