Shaquille O’Neal comments on training for the AEW Dynamite tag team match, says Hulk Hogan made him cry

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal spoke with Dan Gelston of the Associated Press and spoke about his in-ring ability heading into Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. “I’m the type, I can never back down from a challenge,” O’Neal said. “I’m not a professional wrestler, but I’ve been in a match before. I’ve got a lot of moves in my arsenal. When you step inside somebody’s world, you have to stick to what you’re masterful at. I’m not acrobatic. I’m not going to be jumping off the ropes. I’m coming with the power game. When I get hands on him, I’m going to display this power.”

Shaq revealed that he once let Hulk Hogan know that he was not pleased with the WrestleMania III main event. “I told him, ‘you broke my heart when you body-slammed Andre the Giant,'” said O’Neal. “I cried as a kid. I really did.” Read the full story at APNews.com

Powell’s POV: Shaq also stated that he visited the Nightmare Factory to prepare for teaming with Jade Cargill in a match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet that will take place during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. It’s good to see O’Neal making some mainstream appearances to promote the match. Rhodes will be taking part in an AEW media call to promote the match on Wednesday.