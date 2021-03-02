What's happening...

Charlotte Flair to appear on the “Straight Up Steve Austin” season finale

March 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Charlotte Flair will be the guest on the second season finale of “Straight Up Steve Austin.” The show airs Monday night after WWE Raw on USA Network at 10CT/11ET.

Powell’s POV: Austin’s show had a seven-episode season one, and Monday’s show will wrap up an eight-episode season two. Becky Lynch appeared on a season one episode, and Flair will be the second WWE guest to appear on the series. USA Network has yet to announce whether the show has been renewed for a third season.

