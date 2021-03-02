AEW Revolution to air in select movie theaters

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that the AEW Revolution pay-per-view will be available in select Cinemark Theatres on March 7.

March 2, 2021 – AEW, the new professional wrestling league taking the world by storm, is teaming with Cinemark Theatres to show the highly anticipated AEW REVOLUTION pay-per-view event in select theatres on Sunday, March 7, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets for $20 at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app to experience REVOLUTION on the giant screen. While relishing the white-knuckle action on screen, fans can also enjoy the unbeatable deals on concessions, including a large soda and medium popcorn combo for $5; $2 off draft beer; and $1 off a chicken sandwich or hot dog, in each case, where available.

Airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, and showing on giant screens at select Cinemark locations, REVOLUTION kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with an hour-long pre-show special, followed by the main card action at 8 p.m. ET. To date, the following match-ups are scheduled:

AEW World Championship : Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match)

AEW Women’s World Championship : Hikaru Shida (c) vs Eliminator tournament winner • AEW World Tag Team Championship : The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF • Street Fight : Ricky Starks & Brian Cage vs Darby Allin & Sting

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match : Cody Rhodes vs Scorpio Sky vs Penta El Zero M vs Lance Archer vs TBA vs TBA (winner earns TNT Championship match opportunity) • Big Money Match : Matt Hardy vs Hangman Page

Casino Tag Team Royale (for a future World Tag Team title shot)

Miro & Kip Sabian vs Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

The AEW REVOLUTION in-theatre experience is made possible by Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants, theatres, and other public viewing venues.

Fans can locate Cinemark theatres showing AEW REVOLUTION by checking the Joe Hand Promotions Watch Party app: www.joehandpromotions.com/venue-search

“A major event, the scope of REVOLUTION requires the best theatre partner in the business, one that is capable of delivering an immersive viewing experience for fans in a controlled, socially distanced environment,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The obvious choice for AEW was Cinemark Theatres. We know that fans miss the energy and camaraderie of watching our pay-per-views together. With Cinemark’s enhanced safety measures, we look forward to our fans enjoying the adrenaline-fueled action together on Sunday night.

“At Cinemark, we create the ultimate viewing environment, and there is no better place to watch AEW Revolution than our auditoriums with the heightened sight and sound technology that will make the action larger-than-life,” added Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We are thrilled to partner with Joe Hand Promotions and AEW to create a knock-out night for professional wrestling fans. It is through partnerships like this that Cinemark is continuing to innovate and expand the entertainment experience we offer.”

Powell’s POV: It’s a price break if you intend to watch the pay-per-view alone or with another person in the theater rather than ordering the pay-per-view. That said, I’m not sure how well this will do during the pandemic. But I could see airing future events in theaters being lucrative for the company once things get back to normal.