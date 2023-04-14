4/14 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears, Aussie Open vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor for the IWGP Tag Team Titles, Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura, new AEW Tag Champions FTR appear, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh in action

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 88)

Taped April 12, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Panther Arena

Aired April 14, 2023 on TNT

This one is dedicated to those of us who watched the “Love Is Blind” season 4 weddings today and cannot wait for the reunion show to air this weekend. Anyway, Jim Ross welcomed everyone in and he was joined on commentary by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. There were no entrances and we went right to the ring where the bell rang for the first match.

1. Aussie Open vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor for the IWGP Tag Team Titles. Fletcher and Trent began, but Davis tagged in quickly and Trent worked a side head-lock on him. Davis shoulder-blocked the hell out of Trent and Fletcher tagged in. Trent telegraphed a double-team move and Trent landed a DDT on Davis. Trent came off the top and hit a cross-body onto Fletcher for a two-count.

Action spilled outside, where Aussie Open landed stereo slams on Taylor and Trent before running around the ring and slamming Taylor and Trent into one another. Back in the ring, Aussie Open kept control on Trent, complete with a Senton from Davis. Davis and Fletcher passed Trent back and forth to eventually hit a suplex. Fletcher got a two-count out of it and we went to our first PIP [c].

Back from break, Davis caught Trent, who leapt off the top. Fletcher hit a cutter for a two-count. Davis and Taylor fought outside and Taylor threw Davis into the ring steps. Inside the ring, Trent went for a super-plex on Fletcher, and Trent landed it with some help from Taylor. Trent and Taylor hit a double choke-slam on Davis and then Trent and Taylor hugged. Trent and Taylor hit a Doomsday Knee-Strike for a two-count.

Fletcher came back with a spinning Tombstone on Taylor. From there, Davis hit an absolutely wild piledriver on Trent. Aussie Open then hit their finisher on Taylor to get the win.

Aussie Open defeated Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta via pinfall in 9:25.

After the match, we went right backstage where Jeff Jarrett’s team met. Mark Briscoe was included and Briscoe had a lot of questions. Sanjay told Mark that he’s just like Jarrett because they both like fishing and such. Sanjay had a new shirt with the new team on it and Sonjay put it on Briscoe. Briscoe eventually took it off and threw it at a locker. We went back to the ring, where Schiavone introduced FTR.

Cash Wheeler spoke first and he said it took them two years and five months to get the AEW tag titles back. Cash said there’s speculation about FTR’s future and Cash said AEW is stuck with FTR for another four years. Cash said they are still All Elite. Cash said the fans never gave up on them and the new contract is about what they’re going to do. Cash said once the next four years are done, FTR will be done with wrestling. Dax talked about how people aren’t supposed to like them. Dax joked about FTR’s good looks and chiseled bodies. Dax said this is their redemption story. Dax said they’ve fought and that’s why they’re where they are now. The crowd chanted “FTR!” Dax said they are going to repay the fans with one last ride for the next four years.

From there, we went backstage, where we got an interview with Jeff Hardy, who said it feels amazing to be back. Jeff said he’s been slowly crawling out of his one personal hell. Jeff said it’s good to be back. Matt Hardy spoke and said they are ready for their match against The Firm. Matt then announced there’s going to be a Firm Deletion match at the Hardy Compound.

McGuire’s Musings: The opening match was very good and you can call me biased due to my love for Aussie Open, but even objectively, that was one of the better Rampage tag openers in recent memory (not that there’s been many). There were some impressive strength spots that you just have to see to believe – especially a particularly wild sequence from Davis and Trent. There was no way Aussie Open was going to lose, considering how early they are in their title run, but the lack of surprise didn’t hurt the match. As for the FTR promo, anyone who accidentally crossed headlines this week might have seen that they resigned with AEW, but what I forgot was that they have been saying or a while now that their next contract would be their last when it comes to full-time pro wrestling. So, this could be fun. Four years seems like a lot, but four years can also be a hell of a ride.

2. Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh vs. Luther, Angelico, Jake Manning and Serpentico. Manning and Briscoe started the match, but Jarrett interfered, which annoyed Briscoe. Luther and Angelico tried to interfere, but Jarrett put an end to that. Singh then lifted Serpentico and threw Serpentico to the outside. Singh choke-slammed Manning and Briscoe went to the top to hit the elbow from the top for the win.

Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh defeated Luther, Angelico, Jake Manning and Serpentico via pinfall in 2:01.

After the match, we got a video package chronicling the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite. We went right back to the ring, where Taya Valkyrie made her entrance.

3. Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura. The crowd cheered for Sakura when her name was announced, even though she didn’t get a televised entrance. Sakura chopped Valkyrie and Valkyrie came right back with a chop of her own. The two slapped each other’s faces and Valkyrie hit a shoulder-block to take Sakura down. Valkyrie landed a back elbow and a lariat before firing up. Valkyrie hit a double-knee strike for a two-count. Sakura bit Valkyrie and tried to lift Valkyrie, but Valkyrie blocked it and clotheslined Sakura for a two-count. Valkyrie went for the Road To Valhalla, but Jade Cargill appeared at the top of the ramp to distract Valkyrie. Valkyrie and Cargill jawed at each other until Sakura grabbed Valkyrie and slammed her before we got our next PIP [c].

McGuire’s Musings: The eight-man match was fine, but I’m not sure I buy into this Briscoe/Jarrett’s team story. I understand the weird “Briscoe got bamboozled into this” angle, but … why? I hope there’s a satisfying payoff because right now, it feels aimless. I’m happy to be wrong, though. It just seems like there could be a much more affecting way to use Briscoe, especially after he took that loss against Samoa Joe at Supercard.