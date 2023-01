AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels

-Dak Draper vs. Ryan Nemeth

-“Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake

-Leon Ruffin vs. Ari Daivari

-Axton Ray and Blanco Logo vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

-Ryzin and Cameron Stewart vs. Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay

-Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

-Richard Adonis vs. Rohit Raju

-Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta

-Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez

-Emi Sakura vs. Jade Stone

-Jora Johl vs. Jarett Diaz

-Kaci Lennox vs. Kiera Hogan

Powell's POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.