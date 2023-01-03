What's happening...

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom lineup: The full card for the annual Tokyo Dome event

January 3, 2023

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the following matches for Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will be held early Wednesday morning (U.S. time) in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

-Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP U.S Championship

-Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship

-Keiji Muto (a/k/a Great Muta), Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi in Muto’s final NJPW match

-Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga for the Never Openweight Championship

-Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. to become the first NJPW TV Champion

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

-Kairi vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women’s Championship

-Francesco Akira and TJP vs. Lio Rush and Yoh for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show): Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe vs. Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami in the Antonio Inoki Memorial Six-Man Tag Match

-(Pre-Show): New Japan Rambo for the right to challenge for the King of Pro Wrestling Title

-(Pre-Show): Ryohei Oiwa vs. Boltin Oleg in an exhibition match

Powell’s POV: Join me for my review as the show streams live via New Japan World beginning early Wednesday morning at 12:20CT/1:20ET with the main card scheduled for 2CT/3ET. The New Year Dash event will be held on January 5 in Tokyo at Ota City General Gymnasium, and the card will be announced in the ring on the day of the show.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.