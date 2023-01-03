NJPW Wrestle Kingdom lineup: The full card for the annual Tokyo Dome event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the following matches for Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will be held early Wednesday morning (U.S. time) in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

-Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP U.S Championship

-Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship

-Keiji Muto (a/k/a Great Muta), Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi in Muto’s final NJPW match

-Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga for the Never Openweight Championship

-Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. to become the first NJPW TV Champion

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

-Kairi vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women’s Championship

-Francesco Akira and TJP vs. Lio Rush and Yoh for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show): Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe vs. Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami in the Antonio Inoki Memorial Six-Man Tag Match

-(Pre-Show): New Japan Rambo for the right to challenge for the King of Pro Wrestling Title

-(Pre-Show): Ryohei Oiwa vs. Boltin Oleg in an exhibition match

Powell’s POV: Join me for my review as the show streams live via New Japan World beginning early Wednesday morning at 12:20CT/1:20ET with the main card scheduled for 2CT/3ET. The New Year Dash event will be held on January 5 in Tokyo at Ota City General Gymnasium, and the card will be announced in the ring on the day of the show.