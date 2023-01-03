NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

-Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Anything Goes match,

-Axiom vs. Trick Williams

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

-Grayson Waller hosts “The Grayson Waller Effect” with guest NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Powell’s POV: NXT returns live tonight at the WWE Performance Center. Next week’s show carries the New Year’s Evil theme and will be headlined by Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).