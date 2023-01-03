1/2 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of House of Black vs. Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo, and Dean Alexander, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac, Ryan Nemeth, Luther, and Serpentico vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno, Tyra Russamee vs. Hikaru Shida, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews and Ryzin, Leva Bates vs. Julia Hart

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 96)

Taped December 28, 2022 in Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center

Streamed January 2, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Paul Wight welcomed us to a New Year and a new episode of Elevation. He was joined by Matt Menard. Dasha Gonzales was the ring announcer.

1. Hikaru Shida vs Tyra Russamee. Russamee wanted to start with a test of strength but she could not reach Shida’s outstretched arm. Russamee instead stomped on Shida’s foot and began punching Shida. Shida caught a kick attempt from Russamee and lifted her into a fireman’s carry but could not keep Russamee up. Shida hit Russamee with a back elbow and backed her into the corner. Shida then went for mounted punches but Russamee from underneath Shida and hit Shida in the back.

Shida then went for a dropkick from the middle rope but Russamee sidestepped it and then kicked Shida in the back twice. Russamee then hit Shida with (As Menard put it) a butt to the face. Russamee then went to climb the ropes but Shida pulled her down and then did the mounted punches. Shida couldn’t get Russamee up for the Falcon Arrow and was rolled up for a near fall. A moment later Shida hit Russamee with the Katana and got the pinfall.

Hikaru Shida defeated Tyra Russamee by pinfall in 2:45.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A solid bounce back win for Shida.

2. “Varsity Athletes” Tony Nese and Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) vs. “The Pillars of Destiny” Paul Titan and Hunter Grey. Sterling walked out with a mic and said they were excited to come to Denver to test the cardiovascular power in the high altitude. He said Nese just did 1000 sit ups and has not broken a sweat, Josh Woods just wrestled two guys backstage as a warm-up and wasn’t sweating either. Sterling then said that he asked for the biggest and baddest athletes Colorado had to offer and there must have been a mix up but their opponents were not either. Sterling then told Nese and Woods to make short work of them so they could leave and breathe real air in New York City.

Grey and Nese started the match but Nese wanted to pose first. Nese then got Grey in a headlock but was quickly thrown down by Grey. Grey and Nese blocked hip toss attempts from each other. When they got to the ropes Nese got into the referee’s face and Woods punched Grey from outside the ring. Nese and Woods isolated Grey and tagged in and out. Nese attempted a powerbomb but was backdropped by Grey and Grey made the tag. Titan came in and headbutted Nese.

After a big boot from Titan, Woods blind tagged Nese. Titan got Nese in a sunset flip but Nese wasn’t the legal man so Woods came in with a double underhook suplex and went for the cover. Grey broke it up. Grey got sent outside the ring and Titan got hit with a kick from Nese and a running knee from Woods. Woods and Nese then hit their finisher and got the pinfall.

Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Paul Titan and Hunter Grey in 4:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A showcase win for the Varsity Athletes as Nese looks to take on Bryan Danielson this week on Dynamite. The Pillars of Destiny were the hometown favorites and the crowd reacted to everything they did.

3. Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Atiba and Manny Lemons. Kassidy and Lemons started the match. Kassidy caught Lemons with a neckbreaker early and made the tag to Hardy. Hardy sent Lemons into the corner and went after him but Lemons moved out of the way and started to punch Hardy repeatedly and made the tag to Atiba. Atiba and Lemons both punched Hardy but once Lemons was out of the ring Hardy knocked Atiba down and made the tag to Kassidy. Lemons was also tagged in. Kassidy came in with a springboard crossbody on Lemons and followed up with a pair of clotheslines.

Kassidy backed Lemons into the corner and mounted punches. Atiba distracted Kassidy which allowed Lemons to drop Kassidy on the top rope throat first. Lemons tagged in Atiba and they hit Kassidy with a double shoulder tackle. Kassidy fought back and was able to stun Lemons outside the ring then come off the middle rope with a flatliner and made the tag to Hardy. The match started to break down and Hardy and Kassidy hit Poetry in Motion on Atiba. Kassidy then backdropped Lemons over the top rope and then hit Lemons with a standing springboard moonsault. Hardy set up Atiba on the middle turnbuckle and Kassidy kicked him. Hardy lifted Atiba into an Ego’s Edge but powerbombed Atiba. Kassidy came off the top with a Swanton and Hardy got the pinfall.

Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy defeated Atiba and Manny Lemons by pinfall in 4:25

Bailin’s Breakdown: Not the best of opponents for Kassidy and Hardy. Still a solid win nonetheless for the Hardy Party. Kassidy looked really good in this match with some innovative offense and his speed.

4. Marina Shafir (w/Nyla Rose) vs. Lilith Grimm.Shafir and Rose had words as Shafir was making her entrance. They were looking for Vickie Guerrero. Shafir and Rose continued to talk. Grimm tried to attack but was met with a kick. Shafir yelled to Rose they were good. Shafir quickly locked Grimm into a gator roll. When Shafir and Grimm got up, Grimm hit Shafir with a shoulder tackle which angered Shafir. Shafir continued her assault eventually locking Grimm in a submission and Grimm having to tap out.

Marina Shafir defeated Lilith Grimm by submission in 1:50.

After the match Rose had more words for Shafir, but I couldn’t make out what was being said…

Bailin’s Breakdown: A dominant win for Shafir.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. Lexy asked how they felt after another win. Kassidy said it felt orgasmic and then Hardy told him to tone it down and pointed out a hickey on Kassidy’s neck. Hardy said in 2023, the Hardy Party was coming for everything. Ethan Page came out and asked them which tunnel they came out of. Hardy said the left because Kassidy wanted to so they did. Page was upset he wasn’t asked and there is a hierarchy. Page said their contracts tell them where to talk, where to wrestle and who tells them what to do.

Hardy told Kassidy that Page was right. Page asked if Hardy was serious and was it finally getting through to him. Hardy said it’s a new year and they have a good thing going and he wants to make it work. Page was happy with Hardy’s response and said he felt like a jerk busting them so finish the interview without Page. Hardy told Page Happy New Year as Page walked off. Kassidy asked Hardy if he was “dead ass” and Hardy just winked at Kassidy.

5. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs Gypsy Mac.Angelico joined Wight and Menard on commentary. Mac blocked Athena’s attempt at slapping her, but Athena got behind Mac and when Mac turned around Athena punched her in the face. Athena continued to beat down Mac. Mac tried to respond with a pair of forearms to no effect. Mac also tried to roll up Athena but got no count. Athena pounded Mac some more and hit a shotgun dropkick followed by a faceplant. Athena then kicked Mac two more times and locked in crossface submission. Mac tapped out.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Gypsy Mac by submission in 2:15.

After the match, Athena beat up Mac a little more outside the ring, before walking to the back…

Bailin’s Breakdown: Another dominant showing from Athena. Thankfully they didn’t try to pass this one off as a title match

6. “Dark Order” John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno vs. Luther, Serpentico, and Ryan Nemeth (w/Angelico, Peter Avalon). Both teams received televised entrances. Angelico left commentary to accompany Chaos Project to ringside. Reynolds and Nemeth started the match. Nemeth got behind Reynolds and threw him to the mat and started gyrating. Everyone else on the heel side started too as well. Reynolds got up and drop kicked Nemeth but then got caught in their corner. Luther then knocked Silver off the apron and Serpentico did the same to Uno and they tried to triple team Reynolds. Luther and Serpentico grabbed Reynolds and whipped him into Reynolds but Reynolds backdropped Nemeth over the top.

Luther sent Serpentico into Reynolds but Reynolds moved and held Serpentico in the corner. Luther charged, Reynolds moved again and Luther slammed into Serpentico. Silver came in and splashed Luther and Serpentico then Uno came in and clotheslined Luther. Dark Order then triple teamed Serpentico. Uno took control and ran the ropes but was tripped up by Luther and pulled to the floor where he was attacked by the heels while Serpentico distracted the referee. Uno remained isolated until Nemeth poked him in the eye. Uno then did the same to Nemeth and they backed into each other.

Uno caught Nemeth with a cutter when they did. Both Nemeth and Uno tried to tag in the wrong corner, when they realized it, they ran to the other side of the ring and made the tag. Uno to Silver and Nemeth to Serpentico. Silver took over and had Serpentico reeling after a German suplex. Silver went for the cover but Nemeth and Luther broke it up. Reynolds and Uno came into the ring but were sent back out. They were going to triple team Silver but Reynolds and Uno pulled Nemeth and Luther out of the ring. They then came back in the ring and held Serpentico up for the Pendulum and Silver got the pinfall.

John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno defeated Luther, Serpentico, and Ryan Nemeth by pinfall in 6:05.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A fine match for what it was. The crowd was into it, so in the end that’s what matters. I do wonder why they didn’t just have Angelico team with Luther and Serpentico, as they just formed the Spanish Announce Project. I guess they need to give them some wins as a trio before they are fed to the Dark Order again.

7. Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates. Bates offered Hart a handshake, then a book. Hart just stared blankly at Bates. When they locked up Hart just dropped Bates face first on the mat then slammed Bates head on the mat a few more times before locking in the Heartless lock and Bates quickly tapped out.

Julia Hart defeated Leva Bates by submission in 50 seconds.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A dominant win for Hart that felt like it was over before it even got a chance to start.

8. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (w/Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh) vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews. Lethal attacked Andrews before the bell as Ryzin posed oblivious to what was going on. Jarrett took care of Ryzin in the ring while Lethal sent Andrews out of the ring. Jarrett clotheslined Ryzin before tagging in Lethal. Lethal came in with a spinning neckbreaker to Ryzin. Lethal sent Ryzin to the corner but was hit with a back elbow. Ryzin then tried a moonsault from the middle rope but Lethal moved. Lethal tagged Jarrett back in and he hit Ryzin with a side Russian Leg Sweep and began to stomp him. Jarrett then set up a figure four and tagged in Lethal.

Lethal tried to get Ryzin in the figure four but Ryzin escaped and rolled up Lethal. Lethal kicked out and Ryzin tagged in Andrews. Andrew came in with a single leg dropkick to Lethal. Jarrett came in and was punched by Andrews. Andrews set up Jarrett for a DDT but Lethal kicked him in the back of the head. Jarrett then held Andrews and Jarrett and Lethal hit a Lethal Injection/Stroke combination and got the pinfall.

Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett defeated Ryzin and Justin Andrews by pinfall in 2:30.

After the match Jarrett put his foot on Andrew’s chest. Ryzin came in and shoved Jarrett twice. Satnam Singh saw enough and chokeslammed Ryzin.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A dominant showcase win for Jarrett and Lethal as they now go on to face the Acclaimed for the AEW tag titles this Wed on Dynamite.

9. “The House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Dean Alexander, Rosario Grillo, and Hagane Shinno. Both teams had televised entrances. Shinno and King started the match. King picked up Shinno and threw him down to the mat. Shinno came back with rapid fire strikes and kicks to King but King threw him off. Shinno kicked King in the face but King responded with a chop that sent Shinno to the mat. King then tagged in Black. Black caught Shinno with a knee to the midsection but Shinno came back with a dropkick and tagged in Grillo.

Black leg tripped Grillo then held on to his arm and tagged in Matthews. Matthew came off the top rope with a double stomp to Grillo’s arm. Matthews then booted Alexander off the ring apron and turned his attention back to Grillo. Grillo tried to fight out of the House of Black Corner but got hit by an elevated knee from Matthews. Matthews then tagged King back in. King knocked Shinno and Alexander off the apron again then hit Grillo with a cannonball. King went for the cover but Alexander and Shinno broke it up. Matthews and Black came into the ring and threw Shinno and Alexander out. King came back in the ring and charged towards Grillo in the corner but Grillo moved and King hit the ring post. Grillo tagged in Shinno and King tagged in Black.

Shinno got a couple of kicks on Black then hit Matthews and King with a springboard Asai moonsault. Black came out of the ring and Shinno back in but then dove over the top rope onto Black. Shinno sent Black into the ring and then came off the top with a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Shinno and Black began to trade strikes with Black getting the better of the exchange by catching Shinno with a back elbow.

Black blocked a kick from Shinno but then got hit with a spinning heel kick. King came in and spun Shinno inside out with a clothesline. King then set up for the Gonzo bomb but Alexander came in and pulled Shinno down and hit King with a forearm. Black still dazed, dropped Alexander with a Black Mass kick. Grillo then came off the top rope but was met with a forearm smash from King. Black tagged in Matthews who got the pinfall.

Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews defeated Dean Alexander, Rosario Grillo, and Hagane Shinno by pinfall in 5:20.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A really good match when Shinno was in the ring and ok when he wasn’t. AEW is going out of their way to protect Shinno in these matches and are making him look good as well. The crowd was firmly behind the House of Black, chanting House of Black throughout the match. I was surprised this match passed the five-minute mark and was also surprised it was the main event. It wound up being the better of the two six-man tag matches and wound up this week’s match of the week.

That being said, this episode was a few steps back from last week’s episode. I might have to put that on Colorado’s level of local talent, which at the risk of sounding harsh, were just not quite ready in some cases. Episode 96 clocked in at 56 minutes and 10 seconds.

One final note. Unfortunately, this is my last Elevation report as my job is making it very difficult to keep doing this on Monday nights. I still plan on sending in reports when I go to shows and who knows maybe something will come up that fits my schedule a little better. I want to say thank you to anyone who has read these over the past 96 episodes. I hope I kept it at least somewhat entertaining.