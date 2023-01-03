WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The match lineup and entrants lists for the Royal Rumble matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Kofi Kingston, 29 wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: 30 TBA)

-Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match

Powell’s POV: The only Rumble related development from Monday’s Raw was the announcement that Hardy will perform the event’s theme song long. WWE hasn’t announced any specifics regarding the Pitch Black match aside from that it’s named after a flavor sold by one of their soda sponsors. Ricochet will face Top Dolla in a Rumble match qualifier on Friday’s Smackdown. The Rumble will be an all hands on deck event, as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Edge are all featured in the advertising.