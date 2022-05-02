AEW Dynamite preview: The latest card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez to unify the ROH Women’s Championship

-Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent

-Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier

-Chris Jericho vs. Santana

-“Blackpool Combat Club” Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Angelico

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, and Friday’s Rampage will be taped on the same night. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).