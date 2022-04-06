4/5 AEW Dark results: Starr’s review of Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Alan Angels and 10, Ryan Nemeth vs. Chandler Hopkins, JP Harlow vs. Sonny Kiss, Abadon vs. Hyena Hera, Luke Sampson and Guillermo Rojas vs. Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi, Lance Archer vs. Dean Alexander

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Briar Starr, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@briarstarrtv)

AEW Dark (Episode 137)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios

Streamed April 5, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Excalibur and Taz were on commentary

1. Chandler Hopkins vs. Ryan Nemeth. Nemeth hit the mat return with the fireman’s carry in the process to Hopkins. Afterward, Hopkins did the same as Nemeth and attempted a baseball slide, but got caught up in the ring skirt. Nemeth targeted the back of Hopkins before getting wrapped up in the inside cradle from Hopkins. Nemeth would use multiple knee strikes to the midsection of Hopkins. Hopkins came back and missed a shooting star press. Nemeth finished him off with a neckbreaker for the win.

Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A solid showcase win from Nemeth. We saw some brief flashes from Hopkins as well, but Nemeth dominated in a rare singles match victory.

2. JP Harlow vs. Sonny Kiss. Harlow threw some strikes to Kiss to get the upper hand early on, but Kiss hit a powerful elbow strike. Kiss continued with an overhead throw and a suplex. As Harlow was stuck in the ropes, Kiss threw an axe kick, which was good enough for him to get the victory.

Sonny Kiss defeated JP Harlow via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A very brief match from Kiss that most likely didn’t last a minute or so. Excalibur and Taz acted surprised that Harlow didn’t kick out after he was caught with the axe kick from Kiss.

3. Hyena Hiera vs. Abadon. Abadon drilled Hiera into the mat with a high heel trip and a back elbow. Shortly thereafter, Abadon performed a senton and spiked Hiera with a DDT for the victory.

Abadon defeated Hyena Hiera via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: There’s not much to say with Abadon’s matches anymore. I get AEW is trying to rack up pad her win column, but she needs some kind of program again on the main roster, as she is currently spinning her wheels in matches with predictable outcomes.

4. Luke Sampson and Guillermo Rojas vs. Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi. Bononi landed a backbreaker as Ruas hit a running knee strike to Rojas. Sampson tagged in. Bononi and Ruas doubled up on Sampson with multiple maneuvers. Sampson attempted a comeback with multiple elbows, but his comeback was short lived, as Bononi threw him with a pump handle suplex. Ruas made the cover for the victory.

Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi defeated Luke Sampson and Guillermo Rojas via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Another rare tag team match with Ruas and Bononi, as this is their second time competing on AEW Dark in a winning effort. I actually forgot they competed on the 110th episode of Dark in a winning victory against Jake St. Patrick and Ryzin. They are currently 2-0 if my stats are correct as a team.

5. Dean Alexander vs. Lance Archer. Alexander struck Archer with multiple strikes, but was caught with a high cross body. Archer charged in with a slew of back elbow strikes on Alexander in the corner. Archer planted Alexander with the Hellacoaster and got the victory with the EBD Claw.

Lance Archer defeated Dean Alexander via pinball.

Briar’s Take: Surprisingly, Alexander was not dragged out by Archer for this match as Archer typically does in his AEW Dark matches. Alexander had some brief flashes of momentum, but as in typical Archer fashion, the “Murderhawk Monster” ended his opponent’s night quickly.

6. “The Factory” Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Alan “5” Angels and 10 (w/-1). As ring announcer Dasha was announcing the team of Solo and Comoroto, Angels planted himself on Solo on the outside before the bell rang. The two returned to the ring where 10 hit the big back body drop. Angels followed up with a dropkick. Solo attempted a jawbreaker, but 10 fought back with the slingshot german suplex on Solo. 10 wanted Comoroto, so Solo tagged him in.

Both 10 and Comoroto laid in some heavy shots in the corner. 10 got a brief advantage with the clothesline. Angels made the tag and dropped Solo with a cheap shot. Solo countered with a vertical suplex and went for the cover, but Angels kicked out at two. Comoroto planted Angels with a neckbreaker onto his knee to continue The Factory’s momentum. After being dominated by Solo and Comoroto, Angels tagged out. 10 threw a big punt kick at Solo before planting him with the spinebuster. 10 locked in a full nelson, but Comoroto broke the hold to save Solo. Marshall delivered a cheap shot to Angels, and Comoroto speared him to nearly get the win. Dark Order then turned tide quickly and 10 got the victory, as Solo tapped out to the Full Nelson. -1 dropped Marshall’s pants and embarrassed him in front of the live crowd.

Alan “5” Angels and 10 defeated The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto via submission.

Briar’s Take: The best match on the card for this week’s episode of Dark and it’s not even close. Dark Order and The Factory were hot right out of the gate and the match went back and forth for the longest while before Dark Order got the victory. There were a few close moments where it seemed like The Factory would get the upset over Dark Order. Poor Q.T. Marshall for getting pantsed by -1.

Overall, this was a brief episode of Dark clocking at 34 minutes. I’m sure many of you are wrestled out after WrestleMania weekend and tons of other events that happened as well. I would say this was a good, but passable episode as most matches were brief in nature. Hopkins and Nemeth had a solid opening match, while the main event was also great in its own right. If you’re able to sit down for 34 minutes and watch the whole show then go ahead, but if you want to save the time, watch Nemeth vs. Hopkins and the main event. Episode 138 clocked in at 34 minutes and 02 seconds. Final Score: 6.5 out of 10.