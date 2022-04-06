NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa for the NXT North American Championship.

-Mandy Rose vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Grayson Waller and Sanga for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Von Wagner vs. Kushida.

-Xyon Quinn vs. Draco Anthony.

Powell’s POV: NXT is loading up the show with three advertised title matches after giving away the first Bron Breakker vs. Gunther match last night. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.